‘No exceptions’: Toronto police charge another drone operator after interception near FIFA sites

More than a dozen drones have been intercepted since the tournament began, with officers using specialized detection technology deployed around FIFA‑designated sites. Photo: iStock.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 22, 2026 5:30 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2026 5:32 am.

Toronto police say they have intercepted more than a dozen unauthorized drones since the FIFA World Cup kicked off in the city, warning operators that strict no‑fly rules remain actively enforced around stadiums, fan zones, and major gathering points.

The latest incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on June 21, when officers detected and intercepted a drone near Strachan Avenue and Ordnance Street, just steps from key World Cup activity zones.

Police say the operator was charged under Canadian Aviation Regulations, which prohibit flying drones in restricted airspace, including temporary no‑fly zones issued for major international events.

The service posted a public advisory shortly after the incident.

“No drones. No exceptions. FIFA Fan Festival Toronto and Centennial Park are no‑fly zones. Detection tech is in place. Penalties apply. Keep the skies clear,” wrote TPS.

More than a dozen drones have been intercepted since the tournament began, with officers using specialized detection technology deployed around FIFA‑designated sites.

On June 20, two people were charged for flying drones over and around FIFA sites downtown, including one operator accused of reckless operation.

Under the Canadian Aviation Regulations, operators—regardless of age—can face fines ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars for unsafe or unauthorized drone flights.

Toronto police say they will continue to intercept drones throughout the tournament and lay charges where appropriate.

“Toronto Police are actively enforcing all illegal drone activity,” the service said. “Operators must follow all rules and check NOTAMs before flying.”

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