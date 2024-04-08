Four arrested, including three youths, over 2021 death of man in Penticton, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. Four people have been arrested in the death of a 22-year-old man in Penticton, B.C., after more than two years of investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PENTICTON, B.C. — Four people have been arrested over the death of a 22-year-old man in Penticton, B.C., more than two years after he was found gravely hurt in a field.

B.C. RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy says none of the suspects’ names will be released and that three were youths at the time of Taig Savage’s death. 

Savage, 22, was found unresponsive with critical injuries in the field on Eckhart Avenue in the B.C. Interior city, about 400 kilometres east of Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2021.

Police say Savage was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Grandy says each of the accused either remains in custody or is scheduled to appear in court. 

Police say no further details will be released because the matter is now before the courts. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April. 8, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

