The Big Story

Why is competition so hard to find in Canada?

People shop inside a grocery store in Toronto on July 18, 2023
People shop inside a grocery store in Toronto on July 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 8, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 7:36 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in response to sky-high grocery costs, Canada’s Competition Bureau recently issued a report calling for more competition in the sector. That call was echoed by the federal government, who had hoped to lure a foreign chain, such as Germany’s Aldi, to Canada to give consumers options. But Aldi won’t be coming, and neither will anyone else, at least not anytime soon.

Vass Bednar is the executive director of McMaster University’s  Master of Public Policy in Digital Society Program and the author of regs2riches.com. She says the entrenchment of larger players in the Canadian market may make it challenging for new firms to make inroads here.

“In terms of someone new coming here, they’re competing with companies that are very rich in terms of data and knowledge of what people want,” says Bednar, “that’s a blind spot that could certainly be a deterrent.”

Why is it so hard for companies to enter the Canadian market and compete against homegrown companies like Loblaw, especially in the grocery sector? How could Canada make it easier for competitors to set up shop? And should we be encouraging foreign-owned businesses over ones owned and operated by Canadians in the first place?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

8m ago

Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today
Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake...

1h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

36m ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada
The Latest developments related to the total solar eclipse set for parts of Canada

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path. Here...

8m ago

Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today
Construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to begin today

Construction work will restart on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Monday evening. At 11 p.m., one lane will be closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake...

1h ago

Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers

After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

10h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

3:06
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls
Crowds start arriving in Niagara Falls

It's an event the region has been planning for over a year and authorities say so far it's going according to plan. David Zura is in Niagara Falls to see how thing s are unfolding and hear from officials.

13h ago

3:18
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse
What to expect in Toronto during solar eclipse

Torontonians are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know including what drivers can expect, how Pearson Airport is preparing and the safety advice being stressed by scientists. 

14h ago

2:22
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers
East York Hockey Association awards Little Stanley Cup to house leaguers

Every year the East York hockey players get a chance to win the Little Stanley Cup, the only trophy, other than the original, allowed to carry the Stanley Cup name. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the championship game and files this report.

More Videos