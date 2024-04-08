Tech experts hope federal AI funding will help quicken adoption, commercialization

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2024 2:34 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2024 2:51 pm.

Tech experts are hopeful that more than two billion dollars in federal funding for Canada’s artificial intelligence industry will accelerate the adoption of technology and help businesses commercialize AI products and services.

The federal government announced Sunday that its upcoming budget will set aside $2.4 billion to help bolster Canada’s AI sector.

Krista Jones, chief delivery officer at the MaRS Discovery District innovation hub in Toronto, says the announcement is exciting for the industry.

She says it will help the industry move from researching AI to more widespread commercialization.

Carole Piovesan, managing partner with INQ Law, says the funding will help startups bring new technology to market and accelerate AI adoption, an area where Canada has been struggling.

The federal government says the bulk of the funding will go into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

Happening now

5m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

4h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

5h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews
Ontarians gear up for total solar eclipse: Live coverage on CityNews

Where will you be for the full solar eclipse on Monday afternoon? Many kids won't be in school - either home for the day or dismissed early - and many people have taken the day off to head to Niagara region,...

Happening now

5m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

4h ago

Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags
Doug Ford requests LCBO bring back paper bags

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to the president and CEO of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) requesting that paper bags be re-introduced at all locations. The LCBO phased out paper bags...

5h ago

Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration
Man arrested for 'disrupting' pro-Israel demonstration

Toronto Police say a man was arrested for "disrupting a group of individuals as they were demonstrating" on Sunday. Police say they were managing the crowd at a demonstration in the Queen Street West...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:23
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities
What the solar eclipse represents for Indigenous communities

Many Indigenous communities see the eclipse as a time for reunion, peace and family. Melissa Duggan speaks to Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, an astrophysicist with U of T, about the importance of celestial events.

1h ago

3:14
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse
How to prepare to watch the solar eclipse

Millions will be gathering across North America to watch the solar eclipse. Melissa Duggan talks to Julie Bolduc-Duval, Director of Discover the Universe, about how families should get ready to view the celestial event.

1h ago

4:42
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse
What you need to know about the total solar eclipse

Stella Acquisto is joined by Dave Kirsh, astronomy lecturer at Toronto Metropolitan University, to talk about the unique total solar eclipse and more details you might not know.

3h ago

1:56
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges
Lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman outlines appeal challenges

The lawyer for Nathaniel Veltman, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Muslim family in London Ontario, says his team is appealing all verdicts in the case. Ziad Arab-Oagley with the defenses' next steps at the Ontario court of appeals

17h ago

2:23
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth
The Greek Independence Day Parade takes over The Danforth

With Taste of The Danforth now cancelled, this parade now marks the biggest celebration of Greek culture in the city. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

More Videos