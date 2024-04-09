Energy producers say they are prepared, ready for 2024 drought, wildfire risks

Canadian energy producers say they are prepared and ready for what could be another spring and summer of drought and wildfires in Western Canada. A cafe and gift shop destroyed by the wildfires is shown in Enterprise, N.W.T. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 9, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2024 12:42 pm.

CALGARY — Canadian energy producers say they are prepared and ready for what could be another spring and summer of drought and wildfires in Western Canada.

Last year’s hot, dry weather conditions saw oil and gas companies in northwest and central Alberta as well as northeast B.C. temporarily halt production as wildfires raged across key fossil fuel-producing regions.

Most of the curtailments were done on a precautionary basis and no significant damage to energy-producing infrastructure occurred.

Jonathan Wright, CEO of NuVista Energy Ltd., says his company temporarily shut down all of its facilities in the Grande Prairie, Alta. area last May when fires made it impossible to access the company’s sites by road.

In a phone interview from an energy sector conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Wright said if this year turns out to be another significant wildfire season, NuVista’s field operators will be using satellite imagery to track the course and progression of any blazes and will immediately shut in production if necessary.

Drought is also expected to be a risk for energy producers this year, particularly natural gas operators who use large amounts of water in their fracking operations. But Chris Carlsen, CEO of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., says his company has built its own water storage reservoirs and is confident it has enough water saved to execute its 2024 drilling program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BIR; TSX:NVA)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police
Mothers charged for leaving 3 kids in car for hours while they attended Pickering casino: police

Two women are facing charges after they allegedly left three children unattended in a vehicle for several hours while they were at a casino in Pickering, with security later finding the kids playing on...

3h ago

City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000
City of Vaughan cracking down on illegal car rallies with fines up to $10,000

The City of Vaughan is working with York Regional Police to crack down on drivers who are turning parking lots and other spaces into their own race tracks. Officials say car rallies, which are organized...

2h ago

Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police
Suspect involved in Brampton homicide was on parole for gun charges at time of shooting: Peel police

One of three suspects arrested in connection to a Brampton homicide last January was on federal parole for firearm-related offences at the time of the shooting, Peel Regional Police revealed in a release...

32m ago

'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400
'I was going 104 km/h': Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old...

4h ago

