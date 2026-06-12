Road closures during FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto

Road closures around Toronto Stadium on FIFA World Cup match days. Photo credit: City of Toronto

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 12, 2026 9:36 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 9:49 am.

Road closures around Liberty Village and the Exhibition grounds will in effect starting Friday, as thousands of people head to Toronto Stadium for the matches and to the Fort York neighbourhood for Fan Fest.

The closures below will be in effect on match days from June 12 to July 2.

On Friday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, from 2 p.m. to midnight, Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday, July 2, from 2 p.m. to midnight, the following road closures will be in place for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Toronto: 

  • Fort York Boulevard from Angelique Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West 
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West from British Columbia Road to Bathurst Street 
  • Dufferin Street from Springhurst Avenue to British Columbia Road 
  • Strachan Avenue from East Liberty Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West 
  • Fleet Street from Strachan Avenue to Angelique Street (TTC access only) 
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!

According to the City of Toronto’s World Cup mobility plan, there will be no public parking available at Toronto Stadium, Exhibition Place or in surrounding neighbourhoods, including Liberty Village and Fort York, where local access restrictions will be in place.

With the road closures and parking situation in mind, here’s your best options to get to the matches and FIFA events.

With files from Michael Talbot, CityNews

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother of slain Toronto police officer posts moving homage to son, tributes pour in

As the search for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Toronto police officer continues, the family of Const. Marc Pinizzotto is grappling with the immeasurable loss -- his mother trying to...

8m ago

Procession underway for OPP officer killed in northern Ontario

A procession is undwerway Friday in Toronto for an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario earlier this week. First responders and members of the public...

1m ago

Warm, breezy conditions expected for FIFA kick-off in Toronto

A few rain showers expected this morning won't put a damper on the opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto Friday afternoon as conditions are forecast to improve ahead of the 3 p.m. kick-off. The...

2h ago

Man arrested for alleged assault on streetcar in Leslieville

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an alleged assault on board a streetcar in Leslieville back in May. Toronto police were called to the area of Cowell Avenue and Queen Street East...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mother of slain Toronto police officer posts moving homage to son, tributes pour in

As the search for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Toronto police officer continues, the family of Const. Marc Pinizzotto is grappling with the immeasurable loss -- his mother trying to...

8m ago

Procession underway for OPP officer killed in northern Ontario

A procession is undwerway Friday in Toronto for an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario earlier this week. First responders and members of the public...

1m ago

Warm, breezy conditions expected for FIFA kick-off in Toronto

A few rain showers expected this morning won't put a damper on the opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto Friday afternoon as conditions are forecast to improve ahead of the 3 p.m. kick-off. The...

2h ago

Man arrested for alleged assault on streetcar in Leslieville

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an alleged assault on board a streetcar in Leslieville back in May. Toronto police were called to the area of Cowell Avenue and Queen Street East...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Fans preparing for opening World Cup match in Toronto

Excitement is building as Canada gets set to play its first-ever FIFA World Cup game on home soil Friday afternoon. Alan Carter catches up with several fans ahead of kickoff.

47m ago

1:30
Warm, beautiful day expected for first FIFA match in Toronto

A beautiful afternoon is expected in Toronto for the first FIFA World Cup match-up on Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

3h ago

2:54
Below-seasonal temperatures return to Greater Toronto Area next week

As the Greater Toronto Area deals with a spike in humidity, Natasha Ramsahai has more on when we can expect fresher weather conditions.

15h ago

3:13
Toronto Police Officer shot and killed in North York

Toronto Police officer Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed during a raid today. Shauna Hunt with the story of the 43 year-old officer who fell in the line of duty.

16h ago

3:04
Ontario policing community mourning death of another on-duty officer

Const. Marc Pinizzotto’s death, just days after an OPP officer was killed in the line of duty in Northern Ontario, is another heartbreaking loss for Ontario's policing community, Catalina Gillies reports.

14h ago

More Videos