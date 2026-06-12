Road closures during FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto

Road closures around Liberty Village and the Exhibition grounds will in effect starting Friday, as thousands of people head to Toronto Stadium for the matches and to the Fort York neighbourhood for Fan Fest.

The closures below will be in effect on match days from June 12 to July 2.

On Friday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, from 2 p.m. to midnight, Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday, July 2, from 2 p.m. to midnight, the following road closures will be in place for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Toronto:

Fort York Boulevard from Angelique Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Lake Shore Boulevard West from British Columbia Road to Bathurst Street

Dufferin Street from Springhurst Avenue to British Columbia Road

Strachan Avenue from East Liberty Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Fleet Street from Strachan Avenue to Angelique Street (TTC access only)

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According to the City of Toronto’s World Cup mobility plan, there will be no public parking available at Toronto Stadium, Exhibition Place or in surrounding neighbourhoods, including Liberty Village and Fort York, where local access restrictions will be in place.

With the road closures and parking situation in mind, here’s your best options to get to the matches and FIFA events.

With files from Michael Talbot, CityNews