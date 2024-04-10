Two suspects wanted in credit card scam involving elderly couple

Surveillance photos of suspects wanted in a credit card scam
Surveillance photos of suspects wanted in a credit card scam involving an elderly couple. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 10, 2024 4:37 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 4:43 pm.

Toronto police are searching for two people after an elderly couple was defrauded of thousands of dollars as part of a credit card scam.

Investigators say the couple received a call from an individual claiming to be a police officer on January 24, 2024. The couple were told that their credit cards had been fraudulently used and they needed to turn them over to police.

The couple were told that a courier would be sent to their home to immediately pick up the credit cards along with their PIN numbers. Once the courier showed up, the couple turned over their credit cards to them.

Police say almost $13,000 was charged using the couple’s credit cards by the suspects.

The male suspect is described as having a heavy build with a full beard, and medium black hair in a flow style. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a Toronto Raptors logo on the front, a black and grey Nike sweater, grey track pants, a brown coat and grey pillow-style slippers with white socks.

The female suspect is described as having a thin build with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey pullover sweater with a hood and grey sweatpants.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims who have fallen for this scam and they are being asked to contact investigators.

