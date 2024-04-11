Weekend need-to-know: Last home game for Leafs, first weekend at home for Jays

It will be your last chance to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs regular season action this weekend as the Blue Jays kick off their first home weekend series of the season.

Keep in mind, Gardiner Expressway closures are currently in effect and there are some closures on the Barrie and Stouffville GO lines this weekend, so give yourself some extra time if you are heading into the city.

A weekend of firsts and lasts for Toronto sports

Toronto Maple Leafs: The team will play their last home game of this season this Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Detroit Red Wings. Catch Auston Matthews’ trek to 70 goals at 7 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays: The team kicks off their first weekend home series on Friday night, taking on the Colorado Rockies. First pitch goes out at 7:07 p.m. Games 2 and 3 on Saturday and Sunday will start at 3:07 p.m. and 1:07 p.m., respectively.

Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship 2024: The best of the best in curling with the top 12 men’s teams and top 12 women’s teams from around the world will be competing in the 31st running of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship this weekend. It will be held at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Tickets are available now.

Artist Project

Over 200 independent artists will be displaying their original works of art at this year’s Artist Project, being held at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place. They will join collectors, curators, gallerists and designers to support the next generation of Canadian artists.

It kicks off Thursday with an opening night preview from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

The TIFF Next Wave Film Festival is returning this year with brand new movies and will kick off with the Battle of the Scores, where four up-and-coming bands compete for a price. Those attending will be able to connect with filmmakers for tips and inspiration in the Young Creators Co-Lab at TIFF Lightbox.

There will also be an advance screening of the highly-anticipated film Cuckoo. The movies are free for all those 25 and younger. Tickets are available here.

TTC/GO closures

TTC service updates

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations on April 13 and April 14 for track work. Shuttle buses will operate.

GO Transit

There will be no GO Train service on the Barrie Line between the Rutherford GO and Union Station on April 13 and 14 due to signal enhancement. GO trains will run between Rutherford GO and Allandale Waterfront GO on a reduced schedule and GO buses will run between Aurora GO and the Rutherford GO to the Highway 407 bus terminal. From there, it’s recommended customers transfer to the TTC Line 1.

GO trains also won’t be running on the Stouffville line on April 13 and 14 due to construction. GO buses will replace train service on the Stouffville line.

GO buses will be available at Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, Unionville GO, and Union Station Bus Terminal. There will be no GO Transit service at Agincourt, Milliken and Kennedy GO stations.

Ongoing city closures