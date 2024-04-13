Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A cyclist has suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive area at approximately 8:19 p.m. for reports of a cyclist struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on scene and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes on Eglinton Avenue are closed and there are delays in the area.