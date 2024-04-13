Pedestrian suffers injuries from being struck by vehicle in North York
Posted April 13, 2024 3:54 pm.
A pedestrian has suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police responded to a call in the area of Steeles East and Bayview Avenues just before 2:45 p.m for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The driver remained on scene and the pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are delays in the area.