Pedestrian suffers injuries from being struck by vehicle in North York

A Toronto police service cruiser
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 13, 2024 3:54 pm.

A pedestrian has suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to a call in the area of Steeles East and Bayview Avenues just before 2:45 p.m for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on scene and the pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are delays in the area.

