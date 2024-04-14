Suspect wanted in connection with 2 sexual assaults on TTC subway system: police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with two reported sexual assaults on the TTC subway system.

According to a statement issued by investigators, the first incident happened on Thursday at around 1:10 p.m.

Officers alleged a man approached a woman at Islington subway station before she was sexually assaulted.

Investigators said the second incident happened just before 3:50 p.m. on Saturday when a woman was sexually assaulted while riding a Line 1 train northbound as it approached Museum subway station.

Police officers released a photo of a man wanted in their investigation of the two incidents. He was described as being in his 20s and five-foot-seven. The man was described by officers as having a medium build, facial hair, and brown, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a red coat.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.