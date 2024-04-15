First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long they filed their taxes by the middle of March. A woman gasses up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.

Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces will receive the first of four instalments today if they filed their 2023 taxes by March 15.

Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those who file after today will wait until June or July.

The payments are based on household size and for a family of four range from $190 in New Brunswick to $450 in Alberta.

Ottawa also has just launched a new online estimator that shows how much you should get from the rebates.

In a bid to make the rebates more understandable Ottawa renamed them the “Canada Carbon Rebate” this year but is still negotiating with the big banks about changing how the deposits are labelled when they show up in your account.

Ottawa has been battling with banks about how the deposits are labelled since they moved to quarterly payments for the rebates in 2022.

Many Canadians were confused, or didn’t realize they even got the rebate, when payments showed up with vague labels including “EFT deposit from Canada”, “EFT Credit Canada.” or sometimes just “federal payment.”

The federal government asked the banks to help label them with the old moniker — the climate action incentive payment — but some didn’t arguing they had a 15 character limit for deposit description.

The deposits will be labelled different depending on where you bank, with some going with the full Canada Carbon Rebate name, others shortening it “CDACarbonRebate” or “Canada CCR/RCC.” 

In French, the labels could be “Carbone RemiseCA” or “Dépôt direct/Remise canadienne sur carbone.”

The rebates are sent to offset what people pay in carbon pricing when they buy fuel so they’re not less worse off as a result.

People who do things to lower their fuel use are even better off because they still get the same rebate but pay less in carbon pricing.

The rebate amounts are set annually based on how much carbon price Ottawa expects to collect in each province.

British Columbia, Quebec and Northwest Territories have their own carbon pricing system for consumers so residents there don’t receive the federal payment. Yukon and Nunavut use the federal system but have an agreement to distribute the proceeds themselves.

The parliamentary budget officer says about 80 per cent of Canadians get back more from the rebates than they pay. 

He also says though that the economic impact of carbon pricing could lower wages over time, erasing that benefit for some Canadians. The government however argues that climate change itself can cause economic harm if it is left unchecked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 2024041422044-661c8bba39adaa286a2a17cfjpeg.jpg, Caption: The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long they filed their taxes by the middle of March. A woman gasses up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

11h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m. Fire crews say they...

13m ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist, a man believed...

9h ago

Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums

Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers.  And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance...

26m ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

11h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m. Fire crews say they...

13m ago

Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision

A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist, a man believed...

9h ago

Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums

Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers.  And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

10h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

10h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos