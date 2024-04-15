Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area.

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect or suspects involved fled the scene and no suspect description has been made available.

The victim has been identified as Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dash-camera footage, is asked to contact police.