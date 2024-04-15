Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

The victim in Sunday's fatal Weston shooting has been identified as Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto.
By Meredith Bond

Posted April 15, 2024 5:25 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 5:30 pm.

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area.

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect or suspects involved fled the scene and no suspect description has been made available.

The victim has been identified as Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dash-camera footage, is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

28m ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

2h ago

Criminal lawyer weighs in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyer weighs in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

9m ago

'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it
'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it

Fix it, or nix it? That's the question Toronto city council will debate this week as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the disastrous spring rollout of the Vacant Home Tax. The tax was...

4h ago

