Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab

John Efford Jr. shakes hands with a fellow harvester as FFAW Secretary-Treasurer, Jason Spingle addresses the fish harvesters gathered outside the Confederation Building in St. John's, Friday, March 22, 2024. A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2024 9:40 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 9:42 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador’s annual crab fishery to get started.

The provincial government says Premier Andrew Furey helped Sunday to negotiate the deal between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, which represents inshore fishermen, and the Association of Seafood Producers.

The minimum price for the 2024 crab fishery has been set at $3.00 per pound.

Prices paid to fishermen for their catch are decided each year by a government-appointed panel, which set the opening price last year at $2.20 a pound, prompting crab harvesters to leave their boats tied up for six weeks.

Tempers have flared because crab fishers were earning more than $7 per pound during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pricing deal was reached after fishers said they planned to stage a protest today outside the provincial legislature, where the same group last month was involved in rowdy confrontations that forced the temporary closure of the Confederation Building for safety reasons. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

23m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

12m ago

Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup
Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup

Four Canadian hockey teams will compete for the Stanley Cup this season, and with a lot on the line for each one, fans from across the country are weighing in on who they most want to bring home this summer. The...

1h ago

York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike
York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike

A tentative deal has been reached between the union representing instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants and York University. In a statement posted on its website on Monday, Canadian...

32m ago

Top Stories

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

23m ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

12m ago

Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup
Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup

Four Canadian hockey teams will compete for the Stanley Cup this season, and with a lot on the line for each one, fans from across the country are weighing in on who they most want to bring home this summer. The...

1h ago

York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike
York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike

A tentative deal has been reached between the union representing instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants and York University. In a statement posted on its website on Monday, Canadian...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

1h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

15h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos