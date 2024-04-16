Grocery inflation slows in March, but price growth at restaurants remains strong

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Inflation on groceries continued to slow in March, rising just 1.9 per cent compared with a year earlier.

That’s down from February’s annual rate of 2.4 per cent and a far cry from the peak of grocery inflation at 11.4 per cent in late 2022 and early 2023. 

Persistently rising grocery prices have been a thorn in Canadians’ side as shelter costs and interest rates have climbed as well. Canada’s major grocers have been under fire from politicians, with the government last fall calling on the companies to present their plans to mitigate food inflation. 

The pressure has led more shoppers to seek out relief at discount grocery stores, or by buying private-label products instead of brand-name. The major grocery chains have responded by opening or converting more discount stores, in particular Loblaw, which opened more than 30 new Maxi and No Frills stores last year. 

But while grocery inflation has steadily declined in recent months, that won’t necessarily translate into relief in the short-term. 

RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel pointed out that food prices have risen significantly over the past couple of years, compounding and remaining a significant headwind for household budgets. 

Because of this, shoppers are likely to continue “value-seeking behaviours” like going to discount stores and choosing private-label or on-sale products, Nattel said in a note. 

And while grocery inflation has been moderating, inflation at restaurants appears more stubborn. 

In March, prices for food purchased from restaurants rose 5.1 per cent from a year earlier, the same rate as in February and January. 

That was led by fast food and take-out restaurants, where prices rose 6.4 per cent in March from a year ago. 

The industry has been struggling, Restaurants Canada said, with almost two-thirds of restaurants operating at a loss or barely breaking even. 

In a February report, the association said bankruptcies in the industry last year were at their highest annual figure in a decade.

One of the main factors putting pressure on the sector has been weak sales, said Restaurants Canada, as consumers continue cutting back on discretionary spending amid rising costs. 

Restaurant prices were one of the five biggest contributors to overall inflation in March, Statistics Canada said, along with mortgage interest, rent, gasoline and car insurance premiums. 

Overall inflation for March was 2.9 per cent, rising slightly from February. 

Food inflation, which includes both groceries and restaurants, was three per cent in March. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose
Inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March as gas prices rose

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate ticked higher in March than in February, boosted by higher gasoline prices. The agency says its consumer price index for March was up 2.9 per cent compared...

52m ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

0m ago

Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport
Airline caterers strike affecting travellers on flights via Toronto Pearson airport

The union representing airline food workers says they are officially on strike after rejecting the final offer presented to them by Gate Gourmet, resulting in some travel delays at Toronto Pearson airport. Teamsters...

1h ago

Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night

Tim Hortons executives and chefs have collectively eaten thousands of flatbread pizzas over the last several years. There were versions that were spicy, others that begged for flavoured oil to be added...

3h ago

