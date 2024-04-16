Southern governors tell autoworkers that voting for a union will put their jobs in jeopardy

FILE - A "We stand with the UAW" sign appears outside of the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 18, 2023. Workers at at the Tennessee factory are scheduled to finish voting Friday, April 19, 2024, on whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers union. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 2:23 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 2:42 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — On the eve of a vote on union representation at Volkswagen’s Tennessee factory, Gov. Bill Lee and some other southern governors are telling workers that voting for a union will put jobs in jeopardy.

About 4,300 workers at VW’s plant in Chattanooga will start voting Wednesday on representation by the United Auto Workers union. Vote totals are expected to be tabulated Friday night by the National Labor Relations Board.

The union election is the first test of the UAW’s efforts to organize nonunion auto factories nationwide following its success winning big raises last fall after going on strike against Detroit automakers Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

The governors said in a statement Tuesday that they have worked to bring good-paying jobs to their states.

“We are seeing in the fallout of the Detroit Three strike with those automakers rethinking investments and cutting jobs,” the statement said. “Putting businesses in our states in that position is the last thing we want to do.”

Lee said in a statement that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have signed on to the statement. The offices of Ivey, Kemp and Reeves confirmed their involvement, and McMaster posted the statement on his website. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Abbott.

The governors said they want to continue to grow manufacturing in their states, but a successful union drive will “stop this growth in its tracks, to the detriment of American workers.”

The UAW declined comment.

After a series of strikes against Detroit automakers last year, UAW President Shawn Fain said it would simultaneously target more than a dozen nonunion auto plants including those run by Tesla, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Honda, and others.

The drive covers nearly 150,000 workers at factories largely in the South, where the union thus far has had little success in recruiting new members.

Earlier this month a majority of workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, filed papers with the NLRB to vote on UAW representation.

The UAW pacts with Detroit automakers include 25% pay raises by the time the contracts end in April of 2028. With cost-of-living increases, workers will see about 33% in raises for a top assembly wage of $42 per hour, or more than $87,000 per year, plus thousands in annual profit sharing.

VW said Tuesday that its workers can make over $60,000 per year not including an 8% attendance bonus. The company says it pays above the median household income in the area.

Volkswagen has said it respects the workers’ right to a democratic process and to determine who should represent their interests. “We will fully support an NLRB vote so every team member has a chance to vote in privacy in this important decision,” the company said.

Some workers at the VW plant, who make Atlas SUVs and ID.4 electric vehicles, said they want more of a say in schedules, benefits, pay and more.

The union has come close to representing workers at the VW plant in two previous elections. In 2014 and 2019, workers narrowly rejected a factorywide union under the UAW.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

4m ago

3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW
3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW

Toronto police say three carjacking suspects showed an "absolute disregard for the lives" of officers when they allegedly smashed into police vehicles while attempting to evade arrest in the Islington...

47m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

1h ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

3h ago

Top Stories

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

4m ago

3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW
3 suspects arrested in violent carjackings of Lamborghini, BMW

Toronto police say three carjacking suspects showed an "absolute disregard for the lives" of officers when they allegedly smashed into police vehicles while attempting to evade arrest in the Islington...

47m ago

Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks
Freeland to present federal budget today after teasing much of it in recent weeks

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is finally set to present the federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, showcasing how the government plans to win back support from disgruntled Canadians...

1h ago

It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected
It's High Park cherry blossoms season. Here's when the first full bloom is expected

Cherry blossoms blooming in Toronto's High Park is a sure sign spring has arrived and winter weather is in the rearview mirror. With sunny skies forecasted to begin the week, we're that much closer to...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

2h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

17h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

20h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.

21h ago

3:21
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers
Flight delays possible at Pearson airport this week as potential strike looms among food service workers

Hundreds of food and service workers could soon be going on strike at Pearson Airport and that could impact your flight departure time. Caryn Ceolin speaks with the Teamsters Local 647 president on why negotiations broke down.

More Videos