Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reverse of decision

Demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march and rally at Yonge-Dundas Square
Demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march and rally at Yonge-Dundas Square on March 30, 2024. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 17, 2024 9:16 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 9:36 pm.

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision.

In a statement, Ford said the ban of the keffiyeh was made “by the speaker and the speaker alone.”

“I do not support his decision as it needlessly divides the people of our province. I call on the speaker to reverse his decision immediately,” read Ford’s statement.

A keffiyeh is a black and white checkered checkered scarf that has come to symbolize solidarity with Palestinians. Keffiyehs could regularly be spotted in the crowds of pro-Palestinian rallies in Toronto over the last several months.

Arnott, in a statement to multiple media outlets, said after extensive research, he concluded the wearing of keffiyehs at present time in the assembly is intended to be a political statement.

Under the order, keffiyehs would be banned in the legislative precinct by Members, staff and the public.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles expressed her disappointment in the development in a letter to the Speaker and urged him to reconsider the directive.

“The wearing of these important cultural and national clothing items in our Assembly is something we should be proud of. It is part of the story of who we are as a province,” read Stiles’ letter. “Palestinians are part of that story, and the keffiyeh is a traditional clothing item that is significant not only to them but to many members of Arab and Muslim communities.”

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie also spoke out against the ban in a post on X and urged Arnott to reconsider. “Here in Ontario we are home to a diverse group of people from so many backgrounds. This is a time when leaders should be looking for ways to bring people together, not to further divide us.”

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has spoken out against the ban as well, releasing a statement on X, saying it was unsurprising, but nonetheless concerning.

She added history shows and will continue to show that attempts to ban cultural identity and cultural symbols only strengthens movements of resistance.

Jama was censured by the Ontario legislature and removed from the NDP after a controversial social media post about the Israel-Hamas war last year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

3h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

5h ago

'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday
'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Tuesday's sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers' visceral engagement, relentless checking,...

1h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

4h ago

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

3h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

5h ago

'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday
'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Tuesday's sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers' visceral engagement, relentless checking,...

1h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

3h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

7h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

7h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

7h ago

More Videos