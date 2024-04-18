14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims over $2.2 million across Canada.

Aimed at seniors with a landline telephone, the group using the emergency grandparent scam pretended to be an officer or a lawyer and claimed to have the victim’s grandchild or family member in custody.

Grandparent scams prey on the emotions of older adults and can be highly effective in tricking them into sending money before they realize they have been deceived.

OPP said the suspects would request bail money to secure the victim’s family member’s release, and in most cases, “money mules” were used to collect the funds. Investigators said the victims were instructed not to speak to anyone due to a “gag order” they said was in effect.

Though victims were located across Canada, OPP said the majority of the targeted individuals live in Ontario, with an age range of 46 to 95 years old.

From January 22, 2024, to April 8, 2024, police identified 126 victims who lost approximately $739,000 to the organized crime group. Of the 126 victims, OPP said 15 were re-victimized multiple times, losing more than $243,000.

Investigators have worked with financial institutions to prevent or recover more than $559,000 in losses.

14 people arrested are from Montreal, Quebec area

They were identified as Matthew Malla, 30, Michael Beauchamp, 25, Giordano De Luca, 24, Damian Dufresne, 25, Francesco Farinaccio Modafferi, 26, Franco Gallucci, 30, Jonathan Goral, 27, Christopher Melchiorre, 26, Stefano Caucci, 25, Matthew Marrone, 26, Brandon Colella, 27, Erin Rud, 33, Samuel Ferron, 25, Steven Chodjai, 36.

Grandparent scams usually start with a phone call, although they can also occur through email, social media, or other forms of communication.

The scammer may claim to be the grandchild who has been involved in an accident, arrested, or encountered some other emergency situation. They often plead with the grandparent not to tell anyone else, particularly their parents, out of embarrassment or fear of getting into more trouble.

“Our dedicated officers tirelessly pursued justice in this complex investigation by working diligently to investigate, disrupt and dismantle the criminal organization targeting vulnerable individuals across the country,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns.

“Frauds can cause significant emotional and financial distress to the victims, and our officers remain steadfast in their mission to safeguard our communities.”

OPP said older adults should be cautious when receiving unsolicited requests for money, especially if the request involves urgency, secrecy, or unusual payment methods.

“Project Sharp” involved 11 Ontario and Quebec police services, including the Halton Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Peel Regional Police, and Durham Regional Police Service.