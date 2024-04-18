Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August

A Peel police officer is facing charges in connection with a crash last August that left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged Acting Sgt. Jonathan Kreis with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after the cruiser he was driving collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2023.

According to the SIU, Kreis was responding to a medical-related call for service when the crash occurred.

The woman was taken to a Toronto hospital in serious condition while the officer was not seriously injured.

Kreis is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton to answer the charge on May 15.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.