Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road in Brampton last August.
Peel police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road in Brampton that sent an officer and another driver to hospital with injuries. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By John Marchesan

Posted April 18, 2024 10:16 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 10:26 am.

A Peel police officer is facing charges in connection with a crash last August that left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged Acting Sgt. Jonathan Kreis with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after the cruiser he was driving collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2023.

According to the SIU, Kreis was responding to a medical-related call for service when the crash occurred.

The woman was taken to a Toronto hospital in serious condition while the officer was not seriously injured.

Kreis is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton to answer the charge on May 15.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

1m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

3m ago

New food hall opening in Eaton Centre on April 24
New food hall opening in Eaton Centre on April 24

A new food emporium in the Eaton Centre featuring up to 16 different cuisines is set to open its doors next week. Queen's Cross Food Hall by restauranteurs Oliver & Bonacini will officially be open...

3m ago

Top Stories

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

1m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

3m ago

New food hall opening in Eaton Centre on April 24
New food hall opening in Eaton Centre on April 24

A new food emporium in the Eaton Centre featuring up to 16 different cuisines is set to open its doors next week. Queen's Cross Food Hall by restauranteurs Oliver & Bonacini will officially be open...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

16h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

21h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

20h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

20h ago

More Videos