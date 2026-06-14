A man has been charged in connection with several assaults that were reported in the Danforth neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Coxwell and Danforth Avenues at approximately 8:45 p.m. after several people were allegedly assaulted with a weapon.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Tharshan Thaparanantham, is also accused of damaging several vehicles.

Details of the assault and the type of weapon involved were not disclosed.

Thaparanantham was arrested and charged with six offences, including 12 counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief to property under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Investigators believe that there may have been more victims and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.