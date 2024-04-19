The Big Story

How the cops cracked the $24M Pearson gold heist

Pearson gold heist
Peel Regional Police shared details of a gold heist investigation at Pearson Airport, saying nine people are facing charges in the largest gold heist in Canadian history. Photo: PRP.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 19, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 7:35 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this is one that even the police say will be a Netflix miniseries someday. On April 17, 2023, more than $20 million in gold was stolen from Pearson airport in Toronto. Nobody was hurt, and the crooks got away. 

Exactly one year later though, police announced arrests, including those of two Air Canada employees, making clear they believe it was at least partly an inside job.

Andy Takagi is a reporter for The Toronto Star who’s been covering the case. “It’s like an Ocean 11 heist, right? They show up, they act like they’re [supposed to be] there, and they drive off with 24 million estimated value of golden cash,” said Takagi. 

So how did the crooks pull off the initial caper? How did the cops catch them? What happened to the gold, and who will play whom in the adaptation?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

2m ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase
Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase

An arbitrator has awarded 65,000 Ontario hospital workers a six per cent wage increase that will "lift the spirits of frontline hospital workers," the union that represents them said in a release. The...

2h ago

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson...

4m ago

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

2m ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase
Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase

An arbitrator has awarded 65,000 Ontario hospital workers a six per cent wage increase that will "lift the spirits of frontline hospital workers," the union that represents them said in a release. The...

2h ago

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Keeping Kensington Market affordable
Keeping Kensington Market affordable

The Kensington Market Land Trust is offering the community a chance to invest in the neighbourhood as it looks to buy its second property in the area, aiming to keep rents low in the vibrant cultural hub. Dilshad Burman reports.

13h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

12h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

15h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

15h ago

More Videos