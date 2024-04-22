Police arrest suspect in armed robbery of currency exchange business in Richmond Hill, 2 remain at large

York Regional Police say one suspect has been arrested and two remain at large after a currency exchange business in Richmond Hill was robbed at gunpoint last month.

Investigators say three suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the business in the Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive area on March 15, at around 11 a.m.

The suspects made demands for cash and police say they assaulted an employee before fleeing.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 17, 2024, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Ajax, taking one of the three suspects into custody.

Investigators say during the execution of the warrant they seized cocaine, fentanyl as well as firearm ammunition.

Jesiah Byer-Coates, 21 of Ajax, if facing a variety of charges including robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and drug trafficking.

He was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.