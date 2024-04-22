Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of “adverse comments” made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the trial of Umar Zameer in the death of Det. Const. Jeffery Northrup.

“Whenever the Toronto Police Service becomes aware of concerns raised by the judiciary, its governance requires that a review be conducted with respect to officer testimony, conduct, procedures, practices, and training,” read the press release.

“Toronto Police Officers know that trust must be earned every single day with every thing they do. Without trust, policing becomes infinitely more difficult,” continued the statement.

Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury after three days of deliberations. Northrup was working in plainclothes when he was struck and killed by a vehicle while working.

Three police officers, including Northrup’s partner, provided eyewitness testimony claiming that the veteran detective was standing with his hands up the moment before he was fatally struck.

However, two crash reconstruction experts – one called by the Crown and one by the defence – told court they concluded Northrup had been side swiped and knocked down by the car as it was reversing and was already on the ground when he was run over.

After the Crown finished presenting its evidence, Molloy noted the discrepancy between the witness officers’ accounts and that of the prosecution’s expert while speaking to lawyers in the absence of the jury.

Molloy also told jurors they had to consider whether the three officers who witnessed the incident colluded, considering all three had the same incorrect memory of what happened.

Zameer’s defence lawyer, after the trial, said this should be a teachable moment for police.

“Number one; don’t lie when you’re testifying in court under oath, don’t commit perjury and don’t put up witnesses to commit perjury – those are three important lessons to be learned here.”

Demkiw said he has also ordered a full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing, including equipment and procedures for officer and public safety.

“As I have done my whole career, I respect the judicial process and I accept the decision of the jury. Perhaps closure in a tragic event of this magnitude will come with time. As Chief, I was acknowledging the emotions many of us were feeling, while struggling with the death of a fellow officer, but of course, closure can never come at the expense of justice,” said Chief Myron Demkiw in a statement following the verdict.