Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 22, 2024 5:35 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 5:42 pm.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of “adverse comments” made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the trial of Umar Zameer in the death of Det. Const. Jeffery Northrup.

“Whenever the Toronto Police Service becomes aware of concerns raised by the judiciary, its governance requires that a review be conducted with respect to officer testimony, conduct, procedures, practices, and training,” read the press release.

“Toronto Police Officers know that trust must be earned every single day with every thing they do. Without trust, policing becomes infinitely more difficult,” continued the statement.

Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury after three days of deliberations. Northrup was working in plainclothes when he was struck and killed by a vehicle while working.

Related:

Three police officers, including Northrup’s partner, provided eyewitness testimony claiming that the veteran detective was standing with his hands up the moment before he was fatally struck.

However, two crash reconstruction experts – one called by the Crown and one by the defence – told court they concluded Northrup had been side swiped and knocked down by the car as it was reversing and was already on the ground when he was run over.

After the Crown finished presenting its evidence, Molloy noted the discrepancy between the witness officers’ accounts and that of the prosecution’s expert while speaking to lawyers in the absence of the jury.

Molloy also told jurors they had to consider whether the three officers who witnessed the incident colluded, considering all three had the same incorrect memory of what happened.

Zameer’s defence lawyer, after the trial, said this should be a teachable moment for police.

“Number one; don’t lie when you’re testifying in court under oath, don’t commit perjury and don’t put up witnesses to commit perjury – those are three important lessons to be learned here.”

Demkiw said he has also ordered a full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing, including equipment and procedures for officer and public safety.

“As I have done my whole career, I respect the judicial process and I accept the decision of the jury. Perhaps closure in a tragic event of this magnitude will come with time. As Chief, I was acknowledging the emotions many of us were feeling, while struggling with the death of a fellow officer, but of course, closure can never come at the expense of justice,” said Chief Myron Demkiw in a statement following the verdict.

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, trains bypassing: police
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, trains bypassing: police

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

15m ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

1h ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

5h ago

Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes closed in Whitby due to crash
Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes closed in Whitby due to crash

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed due to a serious crash in Whitby. The lanes are closed from Lakeridge to Brock Street. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash at this point. More...

46m ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

7h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed

22h ago

3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.

22h ago

2:39
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute
How a strike by TTC electrical workers could affect your commute

As a possible strike by TTC electrical workers looms, Caryn Ceolin with the potential impact on your Monday morning commute.

23h ago

