Immunocompromised patients shouldn’t take Miracle Reds powder, Health Canada says

Health Canada says people who have immunocompromising conditions such as AIDS or lymphoma should stop taking Miracle Reds superfood powder.

The government has issued a recall for three lots of the MacroLife Naturals product because their labels are missing information about the risks of taking the powder.

Health Canada says patients undergoing long-term corticosteroid treatment also shouldn’t consume it, as well as people who are taking health products that affect blood coagulation.

It says people who are pregnant or breastfeeding shouldn’t take Miracle Reds superfood powder if they haven’t consulted a health-care provider.

MacroLife Naturals markets Miracle Reds as a source of 19 fruits and berries containing probiotics, antioxidants and enzymes.

It is sold by several retailers, including Costco and Amazon.

The three lots of Miracle Reds that are missing the risk information on their package labels are M23307002-30I, M23053001-30I and M22228001-30I.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press