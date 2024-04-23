Nylander ‘a possibility’ for Maple Leafs in Game 3

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (88) celebrates his game winning overtime goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, November 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Sportsnet and Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 12:37 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs star winger William Nylander could be back in the lineup for Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

Nylander, who dressed in all 82 games during the regular season, has yet to suit up in the series due to an undisclosed injury.

Although head coach Sheldon Keefe did not provide an update on Nylander’s status Tuesday morning, he did open the door for a potential return Wednesday as the series shifts to Toronto.

“Well, obviously, no update today because not much happening for us today except for getting ready to travel,” Keefe said. “But he’s a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say.”

The Maple Leafs edged the Bruins 3-2 Monday night to draw even at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Auston Matthews stepped up for Toronto in a big way, scoring the game-winning goal and adding two assists. Max Domi and John Tavares also scored for the Leafs.

Nylander finished second on the team in scoring during the regular season with a career-high 98 points (40 goals and 58 assists).

The 27-year-old Nylander had four goals and 10 points in 11 games during the playoffs last year.

The Maple Leafs have also been without winger Bobby McMann, who has missed the last two playoff games and Toronto’s final two regular season games with an undisclosed injury. His status for Game 3 is unclear.

Watch Game 3 between the Maple Leafs and Bruins live Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and SN+.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

4h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

59m ago

Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time
Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

4h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

59m ago

Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time
Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

19h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

19h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

20h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos