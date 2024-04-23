Nylander ‘a possibility’ for Maple Leafs in Game 3

Toronto Maple Leafs star winger William Nylander could be back in the lineup for Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

Nylander, who dressed in all 82 games during the regular season, has yet to suit up in the series due to an undisclosed injury.

Although head coach Sheldon Keefe did not provide an update on Nylander’s status Tuesday morning, he did open the door for a potential return Wednesday as the series shifts to Toronto.

“Well, obviously, no update today because not much happening for us today except for getting ready to travel,” Keefe said. “But he’s a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say.”

The Maple Leafs edged the Bruins 3-2 Monday night to draw even at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Auston Matthews stepped up for Toronto in a big way, scoring the game-winning goal and adding two assists. Max Domi and John Tavares also scored for the Leafs.

Nylander finished second on the team in scoring during the regular season with a career-high 98 points (40 goals and 58 assists).

The 27-year-old Nylander had four goals and 10 points in 11 games during the playoffs last year.

The Maple Leafs have also been without winger Bobby McMann, who has missed the last two playoff games and Toronto’s final two regular season games with an undisclosed injury. His status for Game 3 is unclear.

Watch Game 3 between the Maple Leafs and Bruins live Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and SN+.