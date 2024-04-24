Man seriously injured in North York highrise fire

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York.

Firefighters responded to the highrise at Trethewey Drive and Martha Eaton Way near Black Creek Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say the man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a burn centre.

Toronto Fire says crews rescued two people from an upper floor and they’re being treated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire was contained to one unit and has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not known.

More to come. Developing story.