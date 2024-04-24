Ontario introduces new measures to ease admin burden on doctors, does away with sick note requirement

Doctor
A doctor is seen in this image. Sylvia Jones says Ontario is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence to summarize or transcribe conversations with patients to more than 150 primary care providers. Photo: Unsplash.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 1:03 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 2:09 pm.

The province is taking steps to ease the administrative burden on doctors, including doing away with the sick note requirement for short absences.

The Ford government will soon introduce legislation that if passed will no longer allow employers to require a sick note from a doctor for the provincially protected three days of sick leave workers are entitled to. 

A spokeswoman for the labour minister says employers will retain the right to require another form of evidence from an employee such as an attestation or a receipt for over-the-counter medication.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones also said Ontario is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence to summarize or transcribe conversations with patients to more than 150 primary care providers.

“Our government is making common sense changes that will reduce the administrative burden on family doctors so that they can spend more time caring for patients instead of doing duplicative or unnecessary paperwork,” Jones said.

The patient must give their consent to doctors to use the program.

The province also plans to digitize more referral and consultation forms and is working to improve the eForms platform. Other initiatives include:

  • “Axe the fax” to replace fax machines over the next few years to speed up diagnosis, referrals and treatments while improving the privacy of patient’s health information.
  • Expanding eServices to digitize more referral and consultation forms so they can be conveniently shared electronically in a timely manner to obtain specialist advice, often eliminating the need for an in-person specialist visit entirely.
  • Working with the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) to streamline and simplify 12 key government medical forms that are burdensome, as well as digitizing and integrating more forms into electronic medical records.
  • Accelerating the expansion of the centralized waitlist program for surgical and diagnostic services that will take the guesswork out of the referral process and provide faster access to care for patients.

OMA President Andrew Park says doctors spend nearly as much time on computers as they do with patients.

Park says physicians spend, on average, 19 hours per week on administrative duties, which often leads to less time with patients and poor work-life balance.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

3h ago

Man injured in 40-foot fall in The Annex
Man injured in 40-foot fall in The Annex

A man has been rushed to hospital after being injured in a fall in The Annex. Police were called to Bloor Street and Madison Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The circumstances of how the man,...

15m ago

Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend
Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

3h ago

