Utah hockey fans welcome the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home

Fans line up outside Delta Center before a welcoming event for the Utah's NHL hockey team Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By John Coon, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 10:38 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 10:56 pm.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday.

Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The kids chanted “Go, Utah! Go, Utah!”

The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon. The arena was packed for the free event, with many fans turned away at the doors.

“We’re 70 people who got traded the same day and we’re going to the same place,” coach André Tourigny said. “I think all of that creates some magic. I think we’ll just be tighter with that. When you want to win championships, you need to go through the trenches together. We went through some trenches this year.”

The challenges uprooting from Arizona are tempered by the energetic reception the club has received in the state and a chance to build a new culture.

“We’re now a part of history,” player Lawson Crouse said. “Not too many people get to say they can do this. Obviously, the circumstances over the past couple of weeks have been unlike anything out there, but to be here now we feel honored, and we feel blessed and we’re really looking forward to get things rolling here.”

Immediate concerns for the team from a logistical standpoint include getting practice facilities and a locker room in place. They plan to make temporary arrangements with community venues for the near future.

“We just need ice whether it’s here or it’s at one of the practice rinks,” general manager Bill Armstrong said. “As long as we have ice, we’re good.”

Four-time All-Star forward Clayton Keller thinks team can break through and be a playoff team in its debut season in the Beehive State after failing to reach the postseason the last four years in Arizona.

“It takes time to learn how to win in this league,” Keller said. “When everyone buys in, I think that’s when you can take some steps and reach that next level.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

John Coon, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

5h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

1h ago

Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead
Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead

Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series...

1h ago

Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga
Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Peel police say a UPS delivery truck struck a parked cargo trailer in the parking lot of the Westport Business Complex on Tomken Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

5h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

1h ago

Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead
Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 2-1 series lead

Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series...

1h ago

Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga
Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Peel police say a UPS delivery truck struck a parked cargo trailer in the parking lot of the Westport Business Complex on Tomken Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

5h ago

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

8h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

12h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

11h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
More Videos