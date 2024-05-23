Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer cans are stacked as props in front a display of ice cream, at a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The Ontario Government previously announced that in 2026 they will allow beer, wine, cider, coolers and pre-mixed drinks to be sold at convenience stores, grocery stores and "big box" retailers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Richard Southern

Posted May 23, 2024 10:36 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 10:56 pm.

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds.

Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically speeding up his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario.

Multiple sources tell 680 NewsRadio that convenience stores, supermarkets, and gas stations that are fully licensed to do so will be able to sell beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails starting this fall, well ahead of the previously slated date of early 2026.

Sources also say that The Beer Store will be paid an unspecified amount of taxpayer dollars in order to keep locations open to facilitate recycling and bottle return, and to further support the private brewer owned entity, as Ontario shifts to the new model of selling alcohol.

Premier Ford is expected to make the official announcement Friday morning alongside the finance minister at a news conference in Etobicoke. Sources indicate he will announce that interested retailers will be able to apply for licenses starting in the coming weeks. Those that are granted licenses will be able to start selling the alcohol at some point this fall.

In a previous announcement on Dec. 13, 2023, Ford said that up to 8,500 new stores will be allowed to sell alcohol, but will have adhere to rules laid out by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which says that retailers can sell only sell alcohol between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Spirits will still be exclusively sold at the LCBO.

