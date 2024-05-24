Same Richmond Hill cinema shot at 3 times in 1 week: police

York Regional Police say the same cinema in Richmond Hill was shot at three times over the span of a week with security footage capturing the shots coming from three different vehicles.

Investigators were made aware of the latest incident when an employee showed up to work at the cinema near East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 on Friday, May 24, only to find the windows to the main entrance shattered.

Police later reviewed surveillance video which showed a dark-coloured SUV pull up in front of the entrance to the cinema at around 2:30 a.m.

“From the rear right passenger window, a suspect fires multiple shots in the direction of the entrance doors and the vehicle flees the scene,” a police release states.

The same cinema was targeted on May 17, and May 19. In both of those instances, a vehicle drives up to the front and shots are fired. No injuries were reported.

On Friday police released video footage showing all three of the shootings.

The same cinema was also targeted on January 24, 2024 — one of four shootings at GTA cinemas in a span of 24 hours that police said were linked to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies.