Cherry St. bridge locked in upright position after it was damaged: PortsToronto

The Cherry Street bridge stuck in an upright position after mechanical issues. CityNews Chopper.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 25, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 10:51 am.

The aging Cherry Street bridge is locked in an upright position and is expected to remain so for at least “a few days” after it sustained hardware damage on Wednesday, PortsToronto said in a release.

PortsToronto says work to fix the 92-year-old Ship Channel Bridge is underway but no definitive timeline for its repair has been given.

“It is expected that this work will take a few days and regular updates will be provided,” it said, adding that inspectors will be on site on Thursday.

As a result, Cherry Street is closed to all traffic south of Polson Street.

“Members of the public and all Port users can still use Unwin Avenue (base of Leslie Street) to access the Port and Cherry Beach,” PortsToronto advised.

It’s not the first time the bridge has been stuck in its upright position, causing traffic woes.

Back in the summer of 2019, it remained erect for several weeks when gears and bearings broke inside the mechanisms that allow the bridge to be raised and lowered.

Those repairs were tagged in excess of $300,000.

No dollar amount for the current repairs that are underway has been revealed.

A joint project by PortsToronto and the City of Toronto has been underway since March 2022 to restore the bridge.

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

1h ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont., won the lottery money from...

20m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

27m ago

Man shot in Etobicoke apartment dies in hospital, suspects sought
Man shot in Etobicoke apartment dies in hospital, suspects sought

A man has died, and multiple suspects are wanted following an early-morning shooting inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in...

10m ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

51m ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

17h ago

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

1h ago

2:35
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute

A fight to keep the lights on at a beloved Toronto patio is threatening to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Caryn Ceolin with why a patio the City already approved years ago is now at risk of closing.

17h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

