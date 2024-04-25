Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action

The annual Hot Docs festival is back in Toronto this weekend while the Leafs fight to even up their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home.

Scroll below for some of the events taking place in the city. As you make your plans, consult the list below for TTC closures and other transit disruptions, as well as ongoing road closures due to construction.

Events

Maple Leafs playoff action

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are looking to tie things up on Saturday against the Bruins in Game 4 at the Scotiabank Arena after dropping Game 3. The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. The puck drops at 8 p.m. E.T.

Playoff games will be broadcast in Maple Leaf Square with gates opening two hours before the game’s start time. Fans can register for free passes through the Toronto Maple Leafs app starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The team hasn’t beaten the Bruins in the post-season since the 1950s.

Hot Docs Festival 2024

The annual Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival kicks off this weekend

The two-week long festival will feature 168 documentaries, representing 64 countries across 16 diverse programs. The filmmakers have been invited to introduce their films and participate in a Q&A afterwards.

Documentaries start airing on Thursday, April 25 and will run through May 5. A full schedule can be seen on their website.

Earth Day at Downsview Park

Celebrate Earth Day with lots of activities planned at Downsview Park on Saturday.

The event is free to the public but organizers say registration will be required to attend certain activities including tree-planting and guided nature walks.

They say it’s a great opportunity to learn about how to reduce your environmental footprint, connect with like-minded individuals and organizations.

A full list of activities are available on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 partial subway closure

There will be no subway service both ways between Davisville and York Mills stations for planned track work on Saturday. Shuttle buses will operate.

Trains not stopping at Pape

Trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will also not be stopping at Pape Station due to Ontario Line construction. Metrolinx will be working near the station platform. Bus service at Pape Station will be unaffected, and the station will remain open.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane is closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures