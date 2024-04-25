Weekend need-to-know: Hot Docs and more Leafs playoff action
Posted April 25, 2024 10:51 am.
The annual Hot Docs festival is back in Toronto this weekend while the Leafs fight to even up their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home.
Scroll below for some of the events taking place in the city. As you make your plans, consult the list below for TTC closures and other transit disruptions, as well as ongoing road closures due to construction.
Events
Maple Leafs playoff action
Toronto Maple Leafs fans are looking to tie things up on Saturday against the Bruins in Game 4 at the Scotiabank Arena after dropping Game 3. The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. The puck drops at 8 p.m. E.T.
Playoff games will be broadcast in Maple Leaf Square with gates opening two hours before the game’s start time. Fans can register for free passes through the Toronto Maple Leafs app starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The team hasn’t beaten the Bruins in the post-season since the 1950s.
Hot Docs Festival 2024
The annual Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival kicks off this weekend
The two-week long festival will feature 168 documentaries, representing 64 countries across 16 diverse programs. The filmmakers have been invited to introduce their films and participate in a Q&A afterwards.
Documentaries start airing on Thursday, April 25 and will run through May 5. A full schedule can be seen on their website.
Earth Day at Downsview Park
Celebrate Earth Day with lots of activities planned at Downsview Park on Saturday.
The event is free to the public but organizers say registration will be required to attend certain activities including tree-planting and guided nature walks.
They say it’s a great opportunity to learn about how to reduce your environmental footprint, connect with like-minded individuals and organizations.
A full list of activities are available on their website.
TTC/GO closures
Line 1 partial subway closure
There will be no subway service both ways between Davisville and York Mills stations for planned track work on Saturday. Shuttle buses will operate.
Trains not stopping at Pape
Trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will also not be stopping at Pape Station due to Ontario Line construction. Metrolinx will be working near the station platform. Bus service at Pape Station will be unaffected, and the station will remain open.
Road closures
Ongoing Gardiner closures
As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane is closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.
Other ongoing city closures
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
- Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
- Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunneling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.