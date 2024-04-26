B.C. food products recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Federal authorities have issued a recall warning for a number of Juewei-branded packaged products ranging from meat products such as beef, duck and pork to vegetable products including potato, kelp and lotus root, distributed in British Columbia due to possible Listeria contamination. Examples of Juewei products, from left to right, duck necks, "mala," Mandarin for "numbing spicy," potatoes, and five-spice beef shanks are shown in a composite image made from three handout photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 12:35 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Federal authorities have issued a recall warning for a series of food products distributed in British Columbia due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall involves Juewei-branded meats and vegetables, ranging from beef, duck and pork, to potato, kelp and lotus root.

The agency says some of the recalled products were sold at Kingwuu restaurant in Richmond, B.C., from April 19 to 23.

It says the recall was triggered by the company that made the products, and there have been no reported cases of illness linked to consumption.

Consumers have been warned to avoid eating the recalled products even if there aren’t any visual signs of spoilage, since contaminated food can appear normal but induce symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and fever.

The federal agency says all recalled products should be either thrown away or returned to the location of purchase.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

