Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada

"The issue is money," says Oleksii Sadovnyk, as his family of 10 arrived in Montreal from Ukraine almost a year ago in search of a better life. However, the family faces financial difficulties as they struggle to make ends meet. Swidda Rassy reports.

By News Staff

Posted May 25, 2024 5:33 pm.

A Ukrainian family that came to Canada to escape the war is having second thoughts about their new home because of the economic situation.

The Sadovnyks are reconsidering life in Quebec, just outside of Montreal, for financial reasons.

“They like it here but it’s just a question of money,” family friend Oleg Koleboshyn told CityNews.

“They wanted to move to Canada. It was an opportunity for them.”

But the dynamics of that opportunity changed immensely in recent months. The family is facing financial difficulties and struggling to make ends meet. They feel they will have no choice but to leave Canada altogether.

Last August, Oleksii Sadovnyk and his family left behind everything they knew, including three adult-age children, one of whom is fighting in the war. They considered Canada their beacon of hope, offering a fresh start to things.

“A long time ago, before the war, we wanted to move to Canada, but we didn’t have a way,” Sadovnyk said in Ukrainian.

The Sadovnyk family fled the war in Ukraine in August 2023. (Swidda Rassy, CityNews)

But with the responsibility of raising eight children and only one person working, making ends meet for the family became quite a challenge.

“They pay $2,400 and he earns $3,100-$3,200. So, nothing,” Koleboshyn said.

Even with the current housing crisis in Canada, the family considered downsizing to an apartment to help save money. But landlords rejected their applications because the family was just too big.

“Two months, he tried to find other apartments, but you know, no one will accept him. No one,” Koleboshyn said.

Despite the increase in immigration, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows that between 1982 and 2017, roughly one in six immigrants chose to leave Canada within 20 years of being admitted. About five per cent leave within their first five years. Factors such as the housing crisis and high cost of living all play significant roles.

“The biggest issue is money,” Sadovnyk said. “We are rigorous people, we pay for everything, but sometimes there is no money.”

The family says they don’t want to leave Canada. But if their financial situation doesn’t improve, they have no choice but to return to Ukraine, along with their eight children.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW
Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW

A 45-year-old man has been charged after one person was killed and three others were injured after a loose wheel struck a bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines on Friday. Provincial police...

1h ago

Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage

Ontario appears to be dealing with an ongoing shortage of dermatologists. Dr. Renita Ahluwalia is the lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology Centre in North York. She sympathizes with patients...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

8h ago

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW
Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW

A 45-year-old man has been charged after one person was killed and three others were injured after a loose wheel struck a bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines on Friday. Provincial police...

1h ago

Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage

Ontario appears to be dealing with an ongoing shortage of dermatologists. Dr. Renita Ahluwalia is the lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology Centre in North York. She sympathizes with patients...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

20h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

20h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

21h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.
2:38
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation

The TDSB is considering having students from Pape Jr. Elementary School move to a facility on Jones Avenue next year. Safety and disruption from construction by Metrolinx have raised concerns. Mark McAllister gathers reaction.

More Videos