Gunfire evidence found at elementary school in North York

Toronto police are looking for two suspects after locating evidence of gunfire at an elementary school in North York.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., police received a report about what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of Bais Chaya Mushka School for Girls, located in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police say video footage shows that at approximately 4:52 a.m., two occupants of a vehicle pulled up in front of the school and a firearm was discharged towards the school.

Reportedly there were no reports of gunshots heard in the area at the time, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The Toronto Police Service Gun and Gang Task Force as well as the Hate Crime Unit are investigating the incident.