Cap on plastic production may be too complicated for global treaty: Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks as Inger Andersen, Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme during a press conference during the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4) in Ottawa on Monday, April 22, 2024. Guilbeault says the world can solve its plastic problem without insisting on hard caps on plastic production. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 1:12 pm.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the world can solve its plastic problem without insisting on hard caps on plastic production.

Guilbeault says talks on a treaty to end plastic waste are progressing well and he is confident a deal will be reached this fall when the final negotiations are held in South Korea.

But he says a specific, legislated cap on how much plastic the world produces is likely too complicated to design and enforce.

He says if negotiators agree to ban some single-use and hard-to-recycle plastics, and mandate a minimum amount of recycled material in new products, that will organically stave off the need for virgin plastic fibre.

Many environment groups argue that while such policies are helpful, the only way to really end plastic pollution is to force down the amount of plastic available for use.

Industry groups argue that alternatives to plastic are usually more expensive and require more energy to make.

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

1h ago

Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation
Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation

Two people are being taken to hospital after falling on the tracks at Sherbourne station during an altercation. Police were called to the station around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an investigation....

18m ago

King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace
King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus...

1m ago

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

9m ago

