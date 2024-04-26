Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

A child has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being struck by a transport truck.

Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale just before 9 a.m. on Friday to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a truck.

Toronto paramedics said a pediatric patient was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene, police noted.

The victim’s age was not immediately provided.

Road closures are in place, and delays are expected in the area.