Warmest day of the year possible for Sunday as rain moves in Toronto, GTA

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 26, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 6:59 am.

Toronto and the GTA will experience a flash freeze on Friday before temperatures shift for a rapid warm-up this weekend, with more rain on the way.

A brief spell of Arctic air made it feel more like 0 C in Toronto this morning. Sunshine for much of the day will warm things up in the afternoon, with a forecasted daytime high of 10 C.

Though Saturday won’t feel all that warm, it should get up to 14 C, albeit with tons of rain in the forecast. 680 News Radio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says well-above-seasonal temperatures will be present through Sunday, potentially making for the year’s warmest day.

“14 C for the high [on Saturday], and we’ll stay near that through the evening. On Sunday, we’ll get all the way up to 25 C, even a little bit of a muggy feel, but we will have that light rain at times,” Taylor said.

That should make Sunday the warmest day of the year to date after temperatures reached 20 C in a rare and brief winter warm-up on March 13.

How much rain are we expecting?

Taylor says the rain will begin around 6 a.m. on Saturday and linger until approximately 6 p.m. Toronto could see up to 10 mm of rain accumulate by the end of the day tomorrow.

Sunday is more of a mixed bag in terms of potential precipitation.

There is the risk of isolated thunderstorms in some areas and the chance of more rain, though that appears to be more unpredictable at this stage. We may enter the new week with 15 mm of rain amassed through the weekend.

In the long-term forecast, Monday is shaping up to be a pleasant day with a daytime high of 19 C and a mix of sun and clouds in Toronto. The rain could return on Tuesday, with a high of 20 C.

