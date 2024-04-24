Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Green grass covered with frost
Green grass covered with frost. (Photo by Brecht Denil)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 24, 2024 11:54 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 12:12 pm.

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says “widespread frost” is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as temperatures drop below the freezing mark.

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” the advisory states.

The national weather agency says plants should be covered up, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Although the forecasted high is 10 C for Wednesday, 680 NewsRadio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says the temperature is expected to drop to near 0 C overnight and it will feel like -5 C with the wind.

The forecast calls for continued cool conditions on Thursday, and the national weather agency says frost may return at night.

But brighter days are on the horizon as the temperature is expected to improve on Friday with much warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Taylor says periods of rain are in store for Saturday but it will be getting warmer with a high near 16 C. It will almost be patio weather on Sunday as the temperature soars to 23 C but cloudy conditions and some light rain at times may put a damper on the festivities.

