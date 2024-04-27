1 person injured from fire in East York

One person has been injured due to a fire in East York early Saturday morning.

Toronto fire responded to a call at a residence on Donlands Avenue, south of O’Connor Drive, just before 1:00 a.m.

A balcony fire broke out at a high-rise building on a second floor unit, but the fire impacted balconies on the third floor as well, and smoke spread throughout the building.

The fire was knocked down and units were searched, and crews say at least one unit sustained significant damage.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Three patients were referred to paramedics, one woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and others were assessed at the scene but not treated.