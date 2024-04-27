William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) works around Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Austin Watson (51) and left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara

By Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Posted April 27, 2024 4:08 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 4:10 pm.

William Nylander’s introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn’t the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday’s pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.

The trickle effect of injecting a healthy 40-goal superstar to the middle six will also tweak coach Sheldon Keefe’s effective fourth line, and another swap is being made to the defence corps.

Nylander slides onto an all-Swede third line alongside Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok, while young sniper Nick Robertson takes deadline addition Connor Dewar’s spot on the fourth line.

“Offence is hard to come by. Goals are hard to come by,” Keefe explains of the decision. “[Robertson] has found a way to create chances, get chances in low minutes.”

So dangerous offensively throughout the regular season, the Maple Leafs are averaging just two goals per game in this series — a recipe for elimination in a 3-2 league and a major reason why they’re trailing the Bruins 2-1.

We fully anticipate Nylander to receive multiple bump-up shifts on a stacked second line with Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

Right-shot defenceman Timothy Liljegren hasn’t contributed any offence, and he and partner Joel Edmundson rank last among Leafs blueliners with a minus-2 rating through three games.

“We like our D pairs. We haven’t liked that D pair as much. That pair hasn’t played to the level of the others,” Keefe said. “The other part of it is, Lily isn’t 100 per cent healthy.”

Liljegren was hunched over in obvious pain on the bench in the third period of Game 3 after getting rocked hard by Jake DeBrusk on the forecheck. On his next shift, he couldn’t clear the zone and Brad Marchand scored the game-winner.

While Keefe is weighing some game-time decisions, expect Liljegren to sit in favour of veteran TJ Brodie, who put up eight points over his past 11 games and totes 55 games of playoff experience.

Keefe offered this as to why the Leafs had been so secretive with injuries at this time of year: “You are protecting the players. It’s a very competitive and physical game. You say guys don’t target one another? Well, I got news for you.”

Maple Leafs projected Game 4 lines in Toronto:

Bertuzzi – Matthews – Domi
Knies – Tavares – Marner
Nylander – Holmberg – Järnkrok
Robertson – Kämpf – Reaves

Rielly – Lyubushkin
Benoit – McCabe
Edmundson – Brodie

Samsonov starts
Woll

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

38m ago

Hamas is reviewing an Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as a planned Rafah offensive looms
Hamas is reviewing an Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as a planned Rafah offensive looms

Hamas said Saturday it was reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a possible Israeli ground offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

38m ago

Hamas is reviewing an Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as a planned Rafah offensive looms
Hamas is reviewing an Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as a planned Rafah offensive looms

Hamas said Saturday it was reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a possible Israeli ground offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

22h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

22h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos