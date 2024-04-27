Workplace safety officials investigating truck driver death at Port of Montreal

Ships are docked at the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. Montreal's port authority says a man has died after an apparent accident at one of its wharves yesterday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 12:12 pm.

Montreal’s port authority says a man has died after an apparent accident at one of its wharves.

Port of Montreal spokesperson Renée Larouche says the authority was notified of an accident involving a truck driver at the Viau shipping terminal northeast of downtown at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

Larouche says Quebec’s workplace safety board — the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail — has taken over an investigation into the incident.

A Montreal police spokesperson says the department is unable to comment on the event while the provincial agency’s investigation is active.

Larouche says the port authority is extending its condolences to the truck driver’s family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
1 arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still investigating three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

53m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

17h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

1h ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

1h ago

