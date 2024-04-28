Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Posted April 28, 2024 7:30 am.
Last Updated April 28, 2024 7:32 am.
One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports of an altercation.
The suspect stabbed the victim, and when police arrived on scene the suspect was arrested.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.