Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 28, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 7:32 am.

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports of an altercation.

The suspect stabbed the victim, and when police arrived on scene the suspect was arrested.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

13h ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

9h ago

Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win
Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win

Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff...

8h ago

Subway service resumes at 3 west-end stations affected by Thursday's Line 2 fire
Subway service resumes at 3 west-end stations affected by Thursday's Line 2 fire

Subway service has resumed at three of five west-end stations affected by a fire on Thursday afternoon. The TTC says service on Line 2 between Islington and Jane stations resumed on Saturday following...

13h ago

Top Stories

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

13h ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

9h ago

Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win
Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win

Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff...

8h ago

Subway service resumes at 3 west-end stations affected by Thursday's Line 2 fire
Subway service resumes at 3 west-end stations affected by Thursday's Line 2 fire

Subway service has resumed at three of five west-end stations affected by a fire on Thursday afternoon. The TTC says service on Line 2 between Islington and Jane stations resumed on Saturday following...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

2:30
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations

Canada has failed to meet all vaccination coverage goals for adults as per the 2023 national survey. During World Immunization Week, Dilshad Burman speaks to a family doctor about which vaccines adults are advised to take and why.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos