4 suspects sought in Markham jewellery store robbery, employee sprayed with noxious substance

York regional police say an employee at a store in Markham was sprayed with an “aerosol irritant” before the suspects fled with a large amount of jewellery.

It happened on Friday, April 26, at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewellery store in the McCowan Road and Highway 7 area.

Police say three suspects entered the store while a driver waited outside. Once inside, they allegedly sprayed the employee then swiped valuables and fled.

They were last seen fleeing eastbound on Highway 7 in a white pickup truck.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Male, white, around 30 years old. Around five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a grey sweater, black baseball cap and a white surgical mask.

Suspect #2: Male, Black, 22 to 25 years old. Around five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark sweater, white surgical mask and carrying a backpack.

Suspect #3: Male, Black, 22 to 25 years old. Around five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing all black and a white surgical mask.

Suspect #4: Male, Black, wearing a white T-shirt and a black durag. He was observed to be driving the getaway vehicle.