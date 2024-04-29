HDSB investigating video that shows staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is “harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian racist language” toward a student.

The video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada, shows a woman speaking to a student wearing a keffiyeh and urging him to “be careful.”

We're troubled by @HaltonDSB Guidance Counselor likening a student to a terrorist for wearing a keffiyah-a cultural piece of clothing. We've alerted @HaltonDSB administration. More updates coming soon. #noroomforhate pic.twitter.com/aJNOYA2xvI — Muslim Advisory Council of Canada (@MACCMuslims) April 28, 2024

The student then accuses the staff member, an alleged guidance counsellor, of calling him a terrorist.

“That’s the only part you heard. I said it reminds me of one, yes,” she replies. “Hamas?” the student asks. “Yes,” the staff member says.

“I am not a terrorist, and you don’t treat me like a terrorist, but I look like one?” he asks again. “That reminds me of [one],” she again replies.

HDSB investigating video, staff member placed on leave

John Stieva, the principal of Iroquois Ridge High School in Oakville, released a statement on Sunday night, saying the incident occurred in the school office on Friday.

“We are deeply concerned by this and share our community’s concerns that this behaviour is harmful and unacceptable, wrote Stieva in the letter.

“Anti-Palestinian racism, and racism in any form, is not tolerated at our school. Iroquois Ridge HS, along with all schools in the Halton District School Board (HDSB), strongly condemns this behaviour and [is] committed to upholding the Human Rights Code.”

Stieva confirmed that the staff member in the video has been “assigned home” pending an investigation by the HDSB human resources department.

“This incident highlights that as staff and school leaders, we need to deepen our learning and understanding of racism and discrimination. We strive to create a space at our school where all students feel safe, welcomed and valued,” Stieva noted in the letter.

“Students who wish to talk about how they are feeling or who are in need of support are encouraged to speak, at any time, with a trusted adult including a teacher, Educational Assistant, Social Worker or school administration.”

CityNews has reached out to the HDSB for comment.