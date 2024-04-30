Shake Shack to open at Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas this summer

Shake Shack
Shake Shack's burger and fries. The first flagship location will open in Toronto this summer. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2024 5:28 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 5:45 am.

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto.

On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge and Dundas, which will open this summer.

“We are thrilled to confirm the rumours and open our doors at Yonge and Dundas, marking the beginning of a delicious journey for Canadians,” said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. “We’re excited to serve up our signature Shack classics along with some Canadian exclusives that we’ve developed with our local culinary partners to be enjoyed amongst Toronto’s dynamic cityscape.”

Shake Shack has partnered with a local Toronto artist to create an installation to launch the brand. It can be viewed starting today at the Yonge and Dundas restaurant.

On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge-Dundas, which will open this summer. Photo: The Blue Ocean Team.

The menu will include ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, and the rest of its classics. They also offer vegetarian options like the Shroom Burger, a crispy fried portobello mushroom filled with melted cheese.

The flagship Toronto restaurant is planned to be one of 35 other Shake Shacks set to open nationwide by 2035. The announcement comes after a pop-up Shake Shack on University Avenue in downtown Toronto in 2017 drew large crowds.

Danny Meyer founded Shake Shack in 2004, with its first location at Madison Square Park in New York City. Originally intended as a small hot dog cart, Shake Shack gained a cult following and became a permanent fixture in the park.

Shake Shack has expanded quickly over the years, with locations across the United States and internationally, including in countries like the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

