Fourth person charged during protests outside Thornhill synagogue in March

Police in York Region have made an additional arrest in connection with a pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thornhill.

On March 7, demonstrators were protesting the Great Israeli Real Estate Event that was taking place at a synagogue in the area of Clark Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

Emergency Response Unit officers observed a man carrying a knife in the crowd. Kevin Haas, 40, of Markham was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Ina Sandler, 48, of Vaughan, was charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and assault with a weapon after a woman allegedly threatened another man with coyote repellent.

Meir Gerichter, 32, of Vaughan was charged with assault after a woman claimed she had been physically attacked.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hate Crime Prevention Unit say on April 30, a woman was arrested after a man claimed he was pulled into the crowd of demonstrators who attempted to take his Israeli flag. Police say the flag was damaged but the man suffered no physical injuries as a result of the confrontation.

Ghadir Mokahal, 48, of Toronto, is facing a charge of mischief to property under $5,000.

Investigators continue to encourage anyone with information who has not spoken to police or may have video footage to come forward as the investigation remains ongoing.