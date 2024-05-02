As Hamas considers cease-fire, question hangs: Will Israel end war without the group’s destruction?

Activists block a highway as they demand the release of the hostages from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By Bassem Mroue And Lee Keath, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 7:20 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 7:26 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas on Thursday was considering the latest proposal for a cease-fire with Israel that the United States and other mediators hope will avert an Israeli attack on the Gaza town of Rafah. But chances for the deal are entangled with the question of whether Israel can accept an end to the war without reaching its stated goal of destroying Hamas.

The stakes in the cease-fire negotiations were made clear in a new U.N. report that said if the war in Gaza stops today, it will still take until 2040 to rebuild all the homes that have been destroyed by nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment and ground offensives in the territory. It warned that the impact of the damage to the economy will set back development for generations and will only get worse with every month fighting continues.

Hamas has insisted it won’t sign onto the deal without assurances that, if it eventually releases all its hostages, Israel will end its onslaught in Gaza and pull its troops out of the territory.

The proposal that U.S. and Egyptian mediators have put to Hamas -– apparently with Israel’s acceptance — sets out a three-stage process that will bring an immediate six-week cease-fire and partial hostage release but also negotiations over a “permanent calm” that includes some sort of Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, according to an Egyptian official.

If Israel does agree to end the war in return for a full hostage release, it would be a major turnaround. Since Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack stunned Israel, its leaders have vowed not to stop their bombardment and ground offensives until the militant group is destroyed. They also say Israel must keep a military presence in Gaza and security control after the war to ensure Hamas doesn’t rebuild.

Publicly at least, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist that is the only acceptable endgame.

He has vowed that even if a cease-fire is reached, Israel will eventually attack Rafah, which he says is Hamas’ last stronghold in Gaza. He repeated his determination to do so in talks Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Israel on a regional tour to push the deal through.

The deal’s immediate fate hinges on whether Hamas will accept uncertainty over the final phases to bring the initial six-week pause in fighting — and at least postpone what it is feared would be a devastating assault on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town where some 1.4 million Palestinians have taken refuge.

Egypt has been privately assuring Hamas that the deal will mean a total end to the war. But the Egyptian official said Hamas says the text’s language is too vague and wants it to specify a complete Israeli pullout from all of Gaza. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about the internal deliberations.

The group is still studying the offer, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a message Thursday to The Associated Press. He did not confirm whether it would formally give an answer later in the day.

On Wednesday evening, Hamdan expressed skepticism, saying the group’s initial position was “negative.” Speaking to Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV, he said talks were still ongoing but would stop if Israel invades Rafah.

Blinken hiked up pressure on Hamas to accept, saying Israel had made “very important” compromises.

“There’s no time for further haggling. The deal is there,” Blinken said Wednesday before leaving for the U.S.

Hanging over the negotiations is the threat of an Israeli attack on Rafah, which the U.S. and U.N. have warned could be catastrophic for Palestinian civilians. After fleeing Israel’s assault elsewhere in Gaza, more than half the territory’s population has crowded into tent camps and other shelters in and around Rafah.

The United States, which has staunchly supported Israel throughout the war, has said it should not move on Rafah and has grown increasingly critical of the staggering toll borne by Palestinian civilians. American officials say they oppose a major offensive in Rafah but that if Israel conducts one, it must first evacuate civilians. Israel has said it is developing plans for a mass evacuation of civilians.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Hamas is believed to still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Since then, Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has wreaked vast destruction and brought a humanitarian disaster, with several hundred thousand Palestinians in northern Gaza facing imminent famine, according to the U.N. More than 80% of the population has been driven from their homes.

The “productive basis of the economy has been destroyed” and poverty is rising sharply among Palestinians, according to the report released Thursday by the United Nations Development Program and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

It said that in 2024, the entire Palestinian economy -– including both Gaza and the West Bank -– has so far contracted 25.8%. If the war continues, the loss will reach a “staggering” 29% by July, it said. The West Bank economy has been hit by Israel’s decision to cancel the work permits for tens of thousands of laborers who depended on jobs inside Israel.

“Every additional day that this war continues is exacting huge and compounding costs to Gazans and all Palestinians. … These new figures warn that the suffering in Gaza will not end when the war does,” said UNDP administrator Achim Steiner. He warned of a “serious development crisis that jeopardizes the future of generations to come.”

The report said at least 370,000 housing units in Gaza have been damaged, including 79,000 destroyed completely. After previous Israel-Hamas conflicts, housing was rebuilt at a rate of 992 units year. Even if Israel allows a five-fold increase of construction material to enter Gaza, it would take until 2040 to rebuild the destroyed houses without repairing the damaged ones, it said.

During his visit, Blinken said new steps by Israel, including the opening of another border crossing and an offshore pier set to open in the coming week, are helping to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Israel. But he said such efforts must be sustained.

___

Keath reported from Cairo.

Bassem Mroue And Lee Keath, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever its ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

3m ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

17m ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

15h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

11h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampment at University of Toronto

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up an encampment at King's College Circle at the University of Toronto, calling on the university to sever its ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire...

3m ago

'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401
'Someone's going to get hurt': OPP scanner audio details fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401

A police radio recording is shedding new details of a wrong-way chase on Highway 401 moments before four people were killed in the multi-vehicle collision in Whitby. The scanner audio comes from the...

17m ago

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

15h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing at a low-rise apartment in Brampton. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

19h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.
2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos