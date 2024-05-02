OPP’s mandatory breathalyzers are ‘constitutionally sound’ says prominent DUI lawyer

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 2, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 7:06 pm.

News that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now requesting breath samples from all drivers pulled over in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they show no signs of impairment, took many by surprise and sparked questions about the fine line between public safety and personal rights.

But as prominent DUI attorney Calvin Barry told CityNews in an interview Thursday, police have long held the right to demand breathalyzers without suspicion of impairment, but are only now wielding those powers on Ontario roadways.

“There was a legislative change about seven years ago,” Barry said. “The reason why the Liberals did all of this is because of all the carnage on the road, and stuff like the Marco Muzzo case didn’t help,” he added, referring to the infamous convicted drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a September 2015 collision in Vaughan, Ont.

“Reasonable suspicion was taken out of the code, but police, for discretionary reasons, decided to still ask, still pull you over and say, ‘Hey sir, have you been drinking?’ or ‘Hey ma’am, have you been drinking, I smell some alcohol?’ They’d stick their head inside the window. But in reality, the reasonable suspicion was taken away by that amendment, it’s just that now they are starting to invoke it.”

“It’s just the enforceability,” he added. “They are upping their game because many people, for example, if you drink vodka you can’t smell it. Many people chew gum, many people have booze from the night before, they went on a big bender and didn’t sleep enough to have it eliminated, and therefore by asking everybody — people who would get past that screening will not now because they are gonna just check everybody.”

In a release Wednesday, the OPP confirmed they’re now conducting Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) “as part of every traffic stop.”

“As impaired driving occurrences continue to increase in Ontario Provincial Police jurisdictions, the OPP is taking its strongest measures yet to detect, investigate and remove impaired drivers from our roads,” the release stated.

The OPP noted that the move comes as impaired driving collisions and charges are up close to 30 per cent over the previous five-year average.

“Motorists are again reminded to be prepared to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop,” the OPP release continued.

Barry, who successfully defended former Toronto Maple Leaf Rick Vaive on an impaired driving charge more than a decade ago, thinks some may try and challenge their charges in court if they’re nabbed during a mandatory screening, but he doesn’t think they’ll have much luck.

“I think that we will lose (a legal challenge) on the basis that it’s constitutionally sound and these cases at the Supreme Court of Canada and Ontario Court of Appeal, always seem to side in favour of the victim and the public because everybody has had it (with drunk driving),” he said.

He also advises people against refusing to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop, saying it’s basically an admission of guilt in the eyes of the law.

“Refusing is not the way to go,” he said, noting that DUI cases are often tossed on technicalities and issues with the breathalyzer machines or their technicians.

“If you just outright refuse (the breath sample), the case law says that’s inference that you are drunk because why are you refusing? You must’ve been drinking and you are fearful you are going to blow over and the courts and the Crowns and the police don’t like that a human being is holding that evidence hostage.”

“It really limits the kinds of defences you have. It’s much better to blow and take your chances (at a trial).”

Barry stressed that the best defence to avoid a charge altogether is by refraining from drinking and driving.

“When people ask me at a cocktail party, they come up and say, ‘Calvin, I saw you on TV talking about drunk driving, what’s the best defence out there? And I look at them and I go, ‘Two words,’ and they come up closer and I go ‘take Uber.'”

Barry said even if you’re ultimately found not guilty, the charge alone can come with heavy consequences.

“If you do get a good lawyer and you do get off, you still have a 90 day (driving) suspension, you still have to reinstate your licence (that’s) another $500, they impound your vehicle for seven days, they tow it away…so those are penalties you have and then when you get off and it’s reduced to a careless driving and you get your fingerprints and photos destroyed … you’re still in a very unenviable situation of who’s going to give you your life back when you couldn’t drive for 90 days. It’s devastating for some people.”

“Some people lose their jobs, lose their pensions, lose their spouses because you can’t drive for 90 days.”

Mandatory breathalyzers are “another push towards making it difficult and deterring people from drinking and driving,” he concluded. “Will it work? I guess we’ll find out.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

4h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

2h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

1h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

1h ago

Top Stories

Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU
Parents survive deadly wrong-way crash that killed infant son in Whitby: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the parents of a three-month-old infant survived the fatal crash that killed their son and his grandparents during a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash in Whitby. The...

4h ago

'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto
'History in the making': Two eaglets spotted at first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto

Back in March, CityNews brought you the story of the first documented bald eagle nest in Toronto. A pair of bald eagles had chosen the area to build their nest, and now, two eaglets have been spotted. At...

2h ago

Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins
Leafs' Auston Matthews out for Game 6 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews for the second-straight playoff game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old was not skating with the team but did take...

1h ago

SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials
SIU investigating man's death in Toronto hospital after being taken into police custody: officials

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man a week after he was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital. SIU officials said on April...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway
Dispatch audio reveals new details about wrong-way police chase on highway

According to dispatch audio, OPP officers raised concerns about a wrong-way police chase on the 401 moments before a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Erica Natividad with whether Durham Regional Police may have broken protocol in pursuing the vehicle.

22h ago

2:25
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down
Calmer QP, but Poilievre doubles down

Cooler heads appeared to prevail, one day after Pierre Poilievre was ejected from the House of Commons for unparliamentary language. But less than an hour later, Poilievre doubled down on his remarks to a local radio host.

23h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos