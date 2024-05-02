Retire?! In This Economy?!

A 44-year-old listener named Brian is wondering if retirement is a reality for him. And if it is, what that retirement will look like. Is it the image of cocktails on the beach and days spent playing golf that many of us associate with this stage of life? Or is it something a little different?

Jordan Heath-Rawlings speaks with Alyssa Brierley, executive director of the National Institute on Aging at Toronto Metropolitan University, to help define what retirement looks like in this new era.